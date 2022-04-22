WFA of San Diego LLC Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 103.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,846,000 after purchasing an additional 359,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $105.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

