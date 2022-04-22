WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in WD-40 by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $192.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $170.44 and a twelve month high of $279.98. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.31 and its 200 day moving average is $219.50.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

