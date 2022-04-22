WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases New Holdings in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. WFA of San Diego LLC owned 0.20% of Genasys as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Genasys by 64.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 250,158 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 255,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

GNSS stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Genasys Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $43,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

