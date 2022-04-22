WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases Shares of 581 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT opened at $230.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.77 and a 200 day moving average of $207.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

