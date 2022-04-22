WFA of San Diego LLC Reduces Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 73,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $276,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

