Whiteheart (WHITE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27,605.00

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $220.84 or 0.00558595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $27,605.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.30 or 0.07477686 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00039910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,525.79 or 0.99976928 BTC.

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

