WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of WYY opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02 and a beta of 0.86.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

