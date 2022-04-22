Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC stock opened at $96.01 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.