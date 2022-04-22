WiseTech Global (OTC:WTCHF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WiseTech Global (OTC:WTCHF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTC:WTCHF opened at $33.94 on Monday. WiseTech Global has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

