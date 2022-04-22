WiseTech Global (OTC:WTCHF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WiseTech Global (OTC:WTCHF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of OTC:WTCHF opened at $33.94 on Monday. WiseTech Global has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99.
WiseTech Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WiseTech Global (WTCHF)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.