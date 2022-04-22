Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading Down 7.5%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $86.95 and last traded at $87.05. 21,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,189,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.15.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35). The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Wix.com by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Wix.com by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

