WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ MAPS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 364,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,611. WM Technology has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $22.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the third quarter valued at $9,421,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

