Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.86.

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Woodward by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Woodward by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Woodward by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Woodward by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,678. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.38. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $541.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

