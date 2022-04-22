Woonkly Power (WOOP) Market Capitalization Tops $21.13 Million

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Woonkly Power coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woonkly Power has a market capitalization of $21.13 million and $6.24 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Woonkly Power has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.89 or 0.07445818 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,749.46 or 0.99958961 BTC.

About Woonkly Power

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

