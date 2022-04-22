Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives GBX 920 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 920 ($11.97).

WKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 670 ($8.72) to GBX 850 ($11.06) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.75) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.41) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.66) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

WKP traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 673.50 ($8.76). 215,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,373. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.19. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 979 ($12.74). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 696.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 783.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

