Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives $59.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Worldline in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Worldline from €74.00 ($79.57) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Worldline from €60.00 ($64.52) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

WRDLY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. 59,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,245. Worldline has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

About Worldline (Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

