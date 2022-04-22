Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives $59.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Worldline in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Worldline from €74.00 ($79.57) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Worldline from €60.00 ($64.52) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

WRDLY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. 59,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,245. Worldline has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

