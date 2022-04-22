Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $40,545.24 on Top Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.36 billion and approximately $207.55 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $40,545.24 or 1.00020090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00058423 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00025915 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001866 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 280,106 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.