W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE WTI opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $723.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.58.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

