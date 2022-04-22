Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

XIN stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares during the last quarter.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.