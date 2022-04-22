XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Trading Up 4%

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.34 and last traded at $48.34. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.48.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on XP Power from GBX 6,225 ($80.99) to GBX 5,600 ($72.86) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

