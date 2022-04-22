Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.23. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 8,551 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $590.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 27.41%.
Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
