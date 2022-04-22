Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.23. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 8,551 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $590.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 27.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Yalla Group by 180.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Yalla Group by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.