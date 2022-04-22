Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given New C$10.75 Price Target at Eight Capital

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$590.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.29.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$7.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$8.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.80.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$635.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

In other news, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$214,009.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 619,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,492,541.80. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares in the company, valued at C$14,871,172.97. Insiders have sold 232,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,880 in the last three months.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

