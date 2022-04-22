YETI (NYSE:YETI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. YETI traded as low as $52.05 and last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 1406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after acquiring an additional 704,004 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,890,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in YETI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,729,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in YETI by 2,552.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,769,000 after buying an additional 1,937,491 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in YETI by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,215,000 after buying an additional 347,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

