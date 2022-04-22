Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. BOK Financial reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.93 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.57.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,184. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.37. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $519,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,176,160 in the last 90 days. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.