Zacks: Analysts Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. AON reported sales of $3.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $12.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.67.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in AON by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in AON by 24.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $11.82 on Friday, hitting $321.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. AON has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.16 and a 200 day moving average of $299.27. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.