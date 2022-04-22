Zacks: Analysts Expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Olema Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLMA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

Shares of OLMA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 265,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,590. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $114.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

