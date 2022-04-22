Zacks: Analysts Expect QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) to report $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.71. QIAGEN reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.52 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

QGEN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. 7,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

