Zacks: Analysts Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $56.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.20 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $40.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $249.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.00 million to $249.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $327.24 million, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $335.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $2,196,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,117.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,709 shares of company stock worth $10,962,463. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.37. Sprout Social has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

