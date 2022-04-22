Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,416. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

