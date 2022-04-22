Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Genesco posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 59.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

GCO traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $66.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,995. Genesco has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.69.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

