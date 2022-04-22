Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the lowest is $2.39. IQVIA reported earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.08 to $10.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.93 to $11.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $14.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.29. 42,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,094. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.67. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $208.61 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 305,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

