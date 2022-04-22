Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.91. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.69.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. 2,039,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,212. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.47 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TransUnion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TransUnion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TransUnion by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 230,285 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in TransUnion by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,204,000 after purchasing an additional 943,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in TransUnion by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,606,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,755,000 after purchasing an additional 165,840 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.