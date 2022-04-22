Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) to announce $110.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.50 million to $118.20 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $494.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.84 million to $537.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $546.94 million, with estimates ranging from $522.20 million to $584.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. 5,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $337,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $187,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 284,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.