Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $863.89 Million

Brokerages predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will announce $863.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $892.00 million and the lowest is $823.00 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $757.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LECO. Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,371. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $121.65 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.40 and its 200 day moving average is $134.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.