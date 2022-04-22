Zacks: Brokerages Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MediciNova.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.25. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 1,530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 92,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 52,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

