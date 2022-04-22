Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SDIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of SDIG stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 619,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

