Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) to announce $32.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.73 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $20.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $140.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.71 billion to $153.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $137.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.63 billion to $143.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.10. 117,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,375. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $111.52.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

