Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blucora has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Blucora stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $977.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Blucora by 23.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Blucora in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Blucora by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

