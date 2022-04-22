Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of ADPT opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. The company had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $53,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 106,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 45,431 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,709,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,798 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 596,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 404,561 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,144,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

