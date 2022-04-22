Zacks Investment Research Lowers Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Assertio has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $108.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 34,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $120,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,402 shares in the company, valued at $554,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 268,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 137,875 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 118,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

