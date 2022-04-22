Zacks Investment Research Lowers Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($51.83) to €48.40 ($52.04) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($48.39) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.99.

IFNNY stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

