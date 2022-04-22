Zacks Investment Research Lowers Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Service Corporation have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been gaining on robust Cemetery sales for a while now. Higher Funeral revenues also contributed to its fourth-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to see higher levels of funeral services, burials and preneed sales. Management raised its 2022 bottom-line view upward on the persistent impacts of the pandemic. The company expects escalated earnings in the first quarter. Service Corporation is committed to pursuing strategic buyouts for its segments and building new funeral homes to generate greater returns. That said, Service Corporation is battling some inflationary cost increases related to staffing, maintenance and energy-associated expenses.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.30. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Service Co. International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 134,962 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2,003.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

