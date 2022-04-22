Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($75.27) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.10.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

