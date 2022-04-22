Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BHIL. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

BHIL stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Benson Hill has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $43.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Benson Hill will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,708,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,654,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,348,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

