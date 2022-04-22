Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) to Hold

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Shares of KYOCY stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,272. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22.

Kyocera ( OTCMKTS:KYOCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

