ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TIM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, March 25th.

ZEAL Network stock opened at €20.00 ($21.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a 1-year low of €16.00 ($17.20) and a 1-year high of €24.40 ($26.24).

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

