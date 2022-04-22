ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TIM. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on ZEAL Network in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) price target on ZEAL Network in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($21.51) on Thursday. ZEAL Network has a 12-month low of €16.00 ($17.20) and a 12-month high of €24.40 ($26.24). The firm has a market cap of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €20.00.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

