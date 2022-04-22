Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZNTL. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.33.

ZNTL opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.28. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $87.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $602,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 4,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $237,738.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,307 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,251 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

