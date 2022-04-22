ZeroSwap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and $1.30 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00034077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00103785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

