Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 1.7% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $45,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.41. 37,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,473. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.22 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

