Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

ZSAN stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.45) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,812.10% and a negative return on equity of 80.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma (Get Rating)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.